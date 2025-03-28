Liverpool player set for immediate exit, in 'unusual' deal: report

Arne Slot has agreed to let a star leave right now

Liverpool look to have sanctioned an immediate exit from the club, as the Anfield exodus continues.

The Reds appear to have lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, with the full-back tying up his deal recently ahead of a summer move. Reports have suggested, too, that Virgil van Dijk has come to the decision that he, too, wants to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

Meanwhile, the future of top scorer Mohamed Salah, one of the clear favourites for the Ballon d'Or, is still up in the air.

Liverpool face losing even more stars this summer

The futures of several Liverpool players are uncertain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with the big three at Anfield who have dominated transfer talk all season, there may yet be others leaving Liverpool.

Luis Diaz has been linked with an exit over the past year, with Darwin Nunez' departure seemingly possible, too. Alisson faces competition from Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving this summer, while Ibrahima Konate is a target for European giants.

Plenty of big names could leave Liverpool this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amid all the chaos in Arne Slot's squad right now, one 22-year-old looks to be departing the club immediately in a strange out-of-window move.

Swedish publication Göteborgs-Posten have claimed via a report from Sport Witness that the goalkeeping pool at Melwood is about to shrink, with Jakub Ojrzynski heading on loan immediately in a move described as “unusual”.

While this might seem fairly immaterial to first-team concerns, the future of the Pole could be important to the long-term future of other stoppers at the club. Backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher could well move on this summer to look for regular minutes between the sticks at another Premier League club with third-choice Vítezslav Jaros having stepped in this season already.

Mamardashvili, recognised by FourFourTwo in our list of the best goalkeepers in the world, could even spend another year on loan developing in preparation to replace Alisson further down the line.

Jakub Ojrzynski is leaving Liverpool right now (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Should Ojrzynski thrive in Sweden, he could become a serious backup option for the Reds – potentially saving them money that could be better used replacing the likes of Alexander-Arnold and others.

FourFourTwo understands Ojrzynski is nowhere near first-team considerations right now – but even playing himself into consideration for a contract elsewhere would be positive for Liverpool's finances.

Slot's men take on Everton next week when Premier League action returns.