Liverpool's Jack Grealish stance revealed

Liverpool look set to let Manchester United and Manchester City duke it out to sign £100million Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

The Villa captain has continued his electric form this season, scoring five goals and laying on a further six assists in 12 Premier League appearances, with rumours suggesting the defending champions would look to swoop for the 25-year-old as early as the January transfer window.

According to the Liverpool Echo, however, the Reds have no interest in signing the England international either during the upcoming window or next summer – and have dismissed claims star man Mo Salah is unhappy at the club – leaving the path clear for both Manchester clubs to pounce.

City boss Pep Guardiola is a long-term admirer of Grealish's rare ability in one-on-one situations – and almost certainly the attacker's magnificent calves – and has not been put off by a £100million price tag. Guardiola's side have been uncharacteristically parsimonious in front of goal this season, scoring just 19 times in 13 league fixtures, and sit only one place above Villa in the Premier League table having played a game more than the Midlanders. The Catalan tactician sees Grealish's mesmeric skills as the perfect addition to beef up his creative options.

Across the Manchester divide, United retain an interest in the player, despite refusing to meet Villa's £80million valuation back in the summer. Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already has myriad attacking options at his disposal but the chance to beat their city rivals to one of the country's brightest talents is too good an opportunity to miss.

Both clubs are expected to make enquiries about Grealish in January, but Villa are determined to hold onto their captain until at least next summer and beyond.

Brummie Grealish is happy at Villa Park and in September signed a bumper new five-year contract, taking his wages to £130,000 a week. It would take a mammoth offer to persuade the club to sell.