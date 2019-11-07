Kai Havertz claims he "can go abroad at any moment" amid talk of £80m Manchester United move

Havertz announced himself in the Bundesliga last season, scoring 17 goals in 34 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen.

The 20-year-old's performances have also earned him a regular place in the German international set-up.

Clubs from all over Europe have taken an interest in the Aachen-born prospect, including Manchester United.

United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is confident of sealing a deal for Havertz, according to the Metro.

It's thought that a fee of around £80m would be enough to tempt Leverkusen into letting their prized asset leave.

However, the Reds aren't the only ones weighing up a move - with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus also reportedly keen.

With Bayern's track record of cherry-picking the very best German talent the Bundesliga has to offer, they will be serious contenders in the race for Havertz.

The player himself has admitted Bayern are an exciting prospect, but also expressed a readiness to play abroad.

"There's something clear: if you want to be a star in Germany, you can't go wrong with Bayern," he told Marca.

"I think I’ve picked up enough international experience at Leverkusen,

"I know the rhythm of these international matches and I’m confident that I can go abroad at any moment and play at clubs outside of Germany.

"For the moment, I want to have a good season. Afterwards, we’ll see."

Havertz has scored two goals in nine appearances for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga so far this season.

