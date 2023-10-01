Man United stadium as leaky as defence as Glazers urged to fix ageing Old Trafford

Manchester United conceded their 11th goal of the Premier League season in losing 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace on Saturday – but it's not just on the pitch where the Red Devils are struggling to stem the flow.

As they watched their team slump to a fourth defeat of the campaign, a sizeable section of United fans found themselves drenched amid wet conditions at Old Trafford.

A video on Twitter showed supporters exposed to the elements as the roof of the Stretford End – traditionally home to the club's most ardent followers – leaked in the Manchester rain.

It was a wet one at Old Trafford today. The Glazers need to invest in fixing the roof of the stadium. 🌧

The widespread criticism aimed at the club's owners, the Glazer family, partly stems from an alleged lack of spending on infrastructure.

And, based on figures shared by football finance expert Kieran Maguire, those accusations are not without foundation.

Maguire's data shows that, between 2010 and 2021, Chelsea were the only club from the Premier League's 'big six' to spend less on their facilities than Man United.

United have been on the market for almost 12 months now, with the Glazers announcing last November that they were seeking fresh investment in the club – which might amount to a full sale.

The takeover saga continues to drag on, though, as Erik ten Hag's team struggle on the pitch.

Saturday's loss leaves the Red Devils 10th in the Premier League after 10 games, ahead of another home clash against London opposition – this time Brentford – next Saturday, which comes four days after a home Champions League encounter with Galatasaray.

