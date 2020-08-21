Man Utd aware of alleged incident involving Harry Maguire on Greek island
By PA Staff
Manchester United say they are aware of an alleged incident in Greece involving captain Harry Maguire.
The England defender, 27, is reported to have been arrested on the island of Mykonos on Thursday.
The club said in a statement on Friday: “The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night.
“Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.
“At this time we will be making no further comment.”
United players are taking time off after their Europa League exertions earlier this month.
The club were eliminated by Spanish side Sevilla last Sunday.
