How to watch Newcastle vs Barcelona: Live streams, TV details, preview as the Magpies have another crack at the Champions League

Watch Newcastle vs Barcelona as Eddie Howe's Magpies welcome Barcelona back to St James' Park.

Newcastle qualified for the Champions League by finishing fifth in the Premier League last season and will be desperate to put together a better showing than in their previous attempts.

They get started with the visit of Barcelona, a surprisingly familiar opponent in a competition Newcastle have only qualified for five times.

FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch as the Blaugrana head back to Tyneside.

Can I watch Newcastle vs Barcelona for free?

Newcastle vs Barcelona is due to be shown live in Ireland on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player, which is also available via your browser. RTÉ has the rights to show at least one Champions League match live each week.

Watch Newcastle vs Barcelona from anywhere

A good VPN won't just improve your online security, it can also make your device appear to be in another country, magically unblocking your streaming services while you're travelling overseas.

NordVPN comes out as the best VPN in the world.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

How to watch Newcastle vs Barcelona in the UK

Newcastle vs Barcelona will be available to watch on TNT Sports and the Discovery+ streaming platform.

It's an 8:00pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1.

Watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and Discovery+

Watch Newcastle vs Barcelona in the US

In the USA, Newcastle vs Barcelona will be available for streaming on Paramount+ thanks to the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

50% off Paramount+ annual plans

How to watch Newcastle vs Barcelona in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Barcelona live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport

Newcastle vs Barcelona: Champions League preview

Newcastle have been here before. Having finished in the top five of the Premier League last season, Howe's side are preparing for another attempt at making the Champions League stick.

This is their fifth Champions League qualification. In the previous four, they went out in the group stage three times and before even that on the other occasion.

Newcastle were drawn against Barcelona in two of those groups. Considering Newcastle's dearth of Champions League experience, these clubs are surprisingly well acquainted.

Newcastle and Barcelona were in the same group in 1997-98, Newcastle's first season in the Champions League.

Kenny Dalglish's Newcastle defeated Barcelona on Tyneside and indeed finished above them in the group, but both were eliminated.

In 2002-03, Barcelona finished top of the group as they were paired with Newcastle again. Newcastle were again knocked out in the group stage, as they were in Howe's first Champions League season two years ago.

Newcastle will also face Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Marseille, PSV, Athletic Bilbao, Union Saint-Gilloise and European champions Paris Saint-Germain in a fearsome-looking league phase fixture list.

Their first opponents have won three and drawn one of their first four La Liga games of the season and will be desperate to climb back to the European summit after reaching the quarter-finals two seasons ago and the semi-finals in 2024-25.

It's now ten years since Barca won the Champions League and manager Hansi Flick has set his sights on continental success after dominating domestically last term.

Their extra-time defeat against Inter Milan last season hurt the treble-chasing Blaugrana and Flick's goal is to put that right, starting with what's sure to be a cracking night at SJP.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Newcastle 1-2 Barcelona

The Magpies will be right up for this one but Barcelona have the firepower to make life very difficult for Howe's men.