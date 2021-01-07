Man Utd transfer news: Aston Villa ready to rebuff all approaches for Jack Grealish

Aston Villa will not entertain any offers for Jack Grealish in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The England international is enjoying an outstanding season for Dean Smith’s side, who currently sit eighth in the Premier League table.

Grealish has scored five goals and provided seven assists in the top flight so far this term.

That has led to speculation that Manchester United could be set to renew their interest in the playmaker.

The Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for Grealish in the summer transfer window, but dropped their interest after Villa demanded £100m for their prized asset.

United were only willing to pay £60m but they have not completely given up hope of bringing the 25-year-old to Old Trafford.

Manchester City have also been keeping tabs on Grealish in recent months, but Villa have no intention of selling him in January.

According to the Daily Mail , the Villans will rebuff any attempts to sign the midfielder this month.

Villa have two games in hand on some of the teams above them and will hope to maintain their challenge for the European qualification places in the second half of the campaign.

The club are also protected by Grealish’s decision to sign a new five-year contract worth £100,000 per week last summer.

That means United, City and any other interested parties will have to wait until the summer before testing Villa's resolve.

“I don't want to say too much about other teams' players but of course he's a player we know we have to look for,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said of Grealish ahead of United’s meeting with Villa on New Year’s Day.

“He's a player for Aston Villa and England who has only improved. The goal he scored last season was a brilliant goal and we've faced him enough times to know it's going to be a difficult game.”

Villa face Liverpool in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend.

