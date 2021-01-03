Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils set to cool interest in Jadon Sancho - report

Manchester United could be set to cool their interest in Jadon Sancho, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent much of last summer trying to bring the Borussia Dortmund winger to Old Trafford.

Sancho was identified as United’s leading transfer target, but they were unable to get a deal over the line.

It was expected that United would go back in for the England international at the earliest possible opportunity.

But although the transfer market is open for business once more, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are unlikely to renew their efforts to bring Sancho to the club.

According to the Sunday Mirror , United are rethinking their transfer stance due to Sancho’s underwhelming performances so far this season.

The former Manchester City man scored 17 goals and provided 16 assists in the Bundesliga last term.

He has not been as effective in 2020/21, though, having failed to find the back of the net for Dortmund in 11 league outings.

Sancho has registered three assists so far this campaign, but his performance levels have clearly dipped.

As such, members of the United hierarchy believe they may have dodged a bullet in the summer.

Solskjaer’s side moved level on points with league leaders Liverpool on Friday, and they already have plenty of firepower within the ranks.

And key figures at the club are no longer convinced that Sancho would be an astute addition, particularly as Dortmund value him at over £100m.

Instead, United could turn their attention to Erling Haaland, who has scored 17 goals in 14 appearances this term.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been linked with the Norway international, but United could prove to be a more attractive proposition for a player who was born in England.

However, it will be difficult to prise Haaland away from Dortmund this summer, with the German side keen to keep hold of him for at least another year.

