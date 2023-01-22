Manchester United's Marcus Rashford 'in form of his life', says Roy Keane

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is in 'the form of his life', according to club legend Roy Keane.

Rashford fired United into the lead against Arsenal with a wonderful first-half strike at the Emirates Stadium to continue his recent fun of form under Erik ten Hag.

The popular attacker is enjoying a real renaissance this season and his goal against Arsenal was his 17th in 27 appearances in 2022-23, after just five in all competitions last term.

"He’s in the form of his life," Keane said at half-time in his role as pundit on Sky Sports. "Fantastic goal, brilliant."

And he added: "As soon as he pressed the trigger I knew it was a goal."

Eddie Nketiah equalised for Arsenal seven minutes later to leave the scores level at the break.

United remain the only team to beat Arsenal in the Premier League this season, having defeated the Gunners 3-1 at Old Trafford in early September.