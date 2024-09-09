Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola to STAY - and get £200m of new midfielders: report

The subject of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City future has been in the spotlight in recent weeks and months.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has just begun his ninth season in charge at the Etihad Stadium, by far the longest stint of his coaching career so far.

But with the 53-year-old’s current contract up at the end of the season and the prospect of the 115 Premier League charges over alleged breaches of the financial rules hanging over the club, many have speculated that this could be his final season in charge of the four-time defending champions.

Manchester City have accusations of rule breaches hanging over their heads (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, a fresh report outlining the club’s transfer plans looks to be a boost for City fans hoping that Guardiola remains at the club.

According to The Sun, City are ready to offer the boss a £100million transfer war chest if Guardiola believes he needs to strengthen his side in January.

This comes after a fairly restrained summer transfer window that saw them make just two signings, with Brazilian winger Savinho arriving in a £21million deal from partner club Troyes, while Ilkay Gundogan returned to the club in a free transfer from Barcelona.

A host of sales, including Julian Alvarez, Joao Cancelo and Taylor Harwood-Bellis saw the club bring in more than £160million, with the City hierarchy reportedly telling Guardiola he will have plenty of money to spend in the New Year, should he see fit.

The report adds that this could see City move for two existing transfer targets in Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz and Bayern Munich winger Jamal Musiala, although the two 21-year-olds would likely not be available until the summer.

Jamal Musiala in action for Germany at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a further sign of continuity at City, the club are also said to be looking to accelerate contract talks with Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne before Christmas. Spain midfielder Rodri is contracted to the club until 2027, while De Bruyne’s existing deal runs until the end of the current season.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, reports of Guardiola being handed the money to invest in two of Europe’s best young attacking talents is good news for City fans who don’t want to see the current era end. While Wirtz and Musiala would not come cheap (both are valued at €130million each by Transfermarkt), City’s restrained summer window has opened the door for some big moves in the short-term future.

