Manchester City 'close to Champions League qualification' – Pep Guardiola grateful for 'privileged' position after win over Luton

Although the scoreline might suggest otherwise, it took Manchester City some time and effort to score the goals which were needed to defeat Luton.

The champions led through an early own goal and ultimately ran out 5-1 winners, but had to wait until the 64th minute for their second, scored by Mateo Kovacic.

"Yeah [it was] really hard," Pep Guardiola said, although he dismissed the idea that his players were tired.

"I would say not tired because we played really good and had a lot of chances in the first half but we missed something in the finishing," he said. "We created a lot, didn't concede, but how many times I have seen in world football a team that's better, [but] doesn’t win the game? Many times."

Manchester City players celebrate one of their goals against Luton in a 5-1 win in the Premier League in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

City won the treble last season and are in contention for all three trophies again, but Guardiola opted to focus on a more immediate objective after the game.

"We are close to qualify for the Champions League and people say 'okay Pep, what are you saying?' but no, you have to qualify for the Champions League," he said. "With the defeat of Tottenham today, we are closer, because for the stability, for many reasons; all the clubs knows how important it is."

And he added: "I would say it's the biggest target every season, qualify for the Champions League next season. We are closer today. And apart of that, today we will sleep top of the league, we will see tomorrow and yeah, six games left, we know what we have to do."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

City move provisionally top of the Premier League, with both Arsenal and Liverpool in action on Sunday. The Sky Blues are in action against Real Madrid next in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday, with an FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea next weekend. And Guardiola is just grateful to be in contention for the three trophies again.

"We spoke to the players [about] how incredible it is to be here again," he said. "Before the game we [said]: 'guys, we have to admit it, what a privilege.'

"After [what] we have done in the previous seasons: still fighting for the title, […] now 18 points left […], on Wednesday we're going to play against Real Madrid [with] the chance to qualify for the Champions League semi-final, with all the energy our fans will bring, all the best positive moods they will bring to us, to be here and [then] FA Cup next Saturday against Chelsea [with the chance] to reach the final. What a privilege to be here. Imagine to be [here with] no chance for the Premier League or no chance for the other competitions."

Manchester City celebrate their UEFA Champions League success in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And the Catalan knows exactly what is needed from here onwards in the Premier League.

"The only way we can do is win our games and put the pressure," he said. "Luton is a difficult game, we score five goals, so this is the only message we can do.

"Six [games] left and after if we are not able, congratulate them. But we have done our job, it's what we have to do."

More Manchester City stories

Pep Guardiola has called out the state of Real Madrid's pitch, following City's 3-3 draw at the Bernabeu.

One stat shows that the Champions League tie was one of the best in recent memory, too.

One City star has been tipped to leave, with Dani Olmo linked with a move. Erling Haaland, meanwhile, has been linked with Barcelona.