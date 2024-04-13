Manchester City 'close to Champions League qualification' – Pep Guardiola grateful for 'privileged' position after win over Luton

By Arthur Renard
published

Manchester City’s win over Luton saw them go top of the Premier League, with Arsenal and Liverpool both in action on Sunday

Pep Guardiola watches on during Manchester City's Premier League game against Luton in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the scoreline might suggest otherwise, it took Manchester City some time and effort to score the goals which were needed to defeat Luton.

The champions led through an early own goal and ultimately ran out 5-1 winners, but had to wait until the 64th minute for their second, scored by Mateo Kovacic.

