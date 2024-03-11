Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo confirms his summer intentions amid Barcelona loan

Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo has opened up about his future, admitting that he would love to continue at Barcelona beyond the current season.

The defender moved from the Etihad on loan to join the LaLiga giants and now he has expressed his desire to continue at the Camp Nou.

Speaking to Italian outlet, Gazzetta dello Sport , Cancelo said, "I was lucky enough to play for only big teams. I am proud of my career because nobody has ever gifted me anything. I’ve conquered everything with sacrifice.

Pep Guardiola reportedly had a falling out with the defender (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I know nothing yet [about the future], but I’d like to stay here. I grew up watching Ronaldinho’s Barcelona. He’s my idol. I am proud to wear this jersey, and there aren’t other clubs I can join, right?"

Spanish outlet SPORT had reported that the Citizens are likely to demand a transfer fee of around £25 million for his services and permanently sell Cancelo in the summer – but the latest reports state a deal could be done in the region of £13 million.

Cancelo, who is valued by TransferMarkt at £34m , has his deal with Manchester City until 2027 and he is due to arrive back in Manchester in the summer following his loan in Barcelona.



The 29-year-old has been regularly selected in the Barcelona starting XI this season. He could feature on Wednesday as the club take on Napoli in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 fixture.

Xavi Hernandez is set to leave Barcelona at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo opinion

For me, Cancelo remains still one of the best fullbacks playing today. The reasons for his Manchester City exit appear to be a rift with Pep Guardiola.



I’m sure he’s thoroughly enjoying his time in Spain, but I wonder if things might change if a club from the Saudi Pro League come in and attempt to rival Barca for his signature.



They will undoubtedly be able to offer a greater pay packet than the cash-strapped Catalans, while Xavi’s exit in the summer may see Cancelo move elsewher, regardless of his words now.

