Manchester City: Erling Haaland's father urges supporters to temper expectations

Manchester City fans shouldn't expect Erling Haaland to score in every game – says the striker's father, former City man Alfie.

As City lost 1-0 to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, Haaland failed to score for just the third time in 14 appearances for the Premier League champions (having also drawn a blank against Liverpool in the Community Shield on his debut, and against Bournemouth in the league).

And Haaland senior has taken the opportunity to remind people that – contrary to what his scarcely believable goalscoring record might suggest – his son, in fact, human.

Alfie Haaland was in attendance at Anfield on Sunday (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking after Sunday's match, Haaland senior told his former Norway teammate Jan Age Fjortoft:

"It's a lot of attention at the moment. He's had a great start to the season, so it's about maintaining it, but we know also there will be some days where he doesn't score.

"It's going to be tough, but we're trying as best we can not to get too focused on everything that happens next to the pitch."

But for some excellent defending from Virgil van Dijk – who looked back to his imperious best for Liverpool – Haaland would almost certainly have equalised for Pep Guardiola's side, who suffered their first league defeat since losing to Tottenham in February – and their first on the road since August last year (also to Spurs).

It wasn't to be, but the Norwegian goal machine has more than lived up to his 'Terminator' nickname at City by netting 20 times in all competitions.