Manchester City have identified Spain superstar as replacement for outgoing Kevin De Bruyne: report

Manchester City have had a quiet start to the summer transfer window, with the four-time defending Premier League champions so far restricting their business to outgoings.

Pep Guardiola’s side have so far sanctioned the £20million exit of defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Southampton, while Tommy Doyle has joined Wolves for £4million, in a pair of moves that should boost the club’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) standing,

With the club now having more PSR breathing room, incoming transfers will no doubt be on the way as the club looks to make it five Premier League titles on the spin when the new season gets underway.

City scouts will have been busy in Germany at Euro 2024 this summer and the club has again been linked with one of the tournament’s best attacking talents, Dani Olmo.

The RB Leipzig man has been a key contributor during Spain’s run to the semi-finals, scoring in both of his country’s knockout stage wins so far against Georgia and Germany.

Olmo has a reported £51million release clause in his RB Leipzig deal and Give Me Sport claim that City are ‘tempted’ to trigger it in an effort to beat the likes of Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea in the race for the 26-year-old.

Dani Olmo in action for Spain (Image credit: Getty Images)

The report adds that City will be hoping to capitalise on the good relationship they have with RB Leipzig following last year’s signing of Josko Gvardiol.

With Kevin De Bruyne having turned 33 last month, City have been looking to bring in a playmaker, with their interest in West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta shelved amid the Brazilian’s FA charge for alleged betting offences.

The Belgian has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, but any move here would not impact City's pursuit of Olmo.

