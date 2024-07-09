Saudi clubs circle Manchester City international star as he arrives career cross-roads: report

By
published

The Premier League champions could be about to lose a big name to the Saudi Pro League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during the 2024 FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has some decisions to make this summer (Image credit: Alamy)

Manchester City could lose one of their biggest stars to the Saudi Pro League this summer. Joao Cancelo is out of favour at the Etihad Stadium, having spent the last season-and-a-half on loan at Bayern Munich then Barcelona, and City look set to try and offload the Portuguese full-back during the current transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 30-year-old is on the radar of a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia. Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano adds that Juventus and Inter are also keen on Cancelo, who had spells with both Italian sides, leaving Juve for City in 2019.

The former Benfica and Valencia man has agreed personal terms to join Barca on a permanent basis, after making 42 appearances for them in all competitions last term, but the Catalan giants' well-documented financial difficulties may make a deal prohibitive.

