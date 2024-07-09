Saudi clubs circle Manchester City international star as he arrives career cross-roads: report

Manchester City could lose one of their biggest stars to the Saudi Pro League this summer. Joao Cancelo is out of favour at the Etihad Stadium, having spent the last season-and-a-half on loan at Bayern Munich then Barcelona, and City look set to try and offload the Portuguese full-back during the current transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 30-year-old is on the radar of a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia. Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano adds that Juventus and Inter are also keen on Cancelo, who had spells with both Italian sides, leaving Juve for City in 2019.



The former Benfica and Valencia man has agreed personal terms to join Barca on a permanent basis, after making 42 appearances for them in all competitions last term, but the Catalan giants' well-documented financial difficulties may make a deal prohibitive.

Romano claims City are demanding between around £21m and £25m for Cancelo, who they signed in a part-swap deal with fellow defender Danilo. Cancelo first left City on loan midway through the 2022/23 season, heading to Bayern, having lost his place amid Pep Guardiola's move to a fullback-less system.

He returned to the perennial Premier League champions that summer and played during pre-season, only to go out on loan again – this time to Barca – at the start of the 2023/24 campaign. Transfermarkt currently values the 58-cap Portugal international at just over £20m.

Cancelo has not featured for Man City since the Manchester derby in January last year (Image credit: Alamy)

Is it time for City to let Cancelo go for good? FourFourTwo reckons so – his days at the Etihad seem to be as good as over.

Having only just turned 30, this versatile full-back still has plenty to offer at the top level. That probably just won't be for Guardiola's side.

