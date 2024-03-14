Manchester City have permission to launch last-gasp move for player who could become the fastest in the Premier League: report

Long-time Manchester City target Alphonso Davies is reportedly on a list of players that Bayern Munich will put up for sale this summer.

According to Bild, the club are looking to raise significant funds through player sales in order to fund a €200million summer spending spree as the club responds to what has so far been a disappointing Bundesliga campaign.

Bayern currently sit second in the league table, a huge ten points behind Bayer Leverkusen with just nine games to play. With the hopes of landing the title almost gone, the prospect of a first trophyless season at Bayern since 2011/12 looms.

Alphonso Davies in action for Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

This summer will see plenty of changes, with the club already announcing that manager Thomas Tuchel will leave the club at the end of the season, with Bayern set to do battle with Liverpool to secure Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso as their new boss.

A total of seven players are namechecked as potential sales, with right-back Davies joined by Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, Noussair Mazraoui and Dayot Upamecano.

Canada international Davies has been tracked by City for some time, with the club reportedly eyeing him as a successor to Joao Cancelo after they let the Portuguese depart on loan, first to Bayern last season and now to Barcelona. He may well become the fastest player in English football, should he move, too.

Real Madrid want Davies (Image credit: Getty)

However, a move for the 23-year-old may prove to be beyond City, amid recent reports that the defender has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid over a move either this year or in 2025.

Davies’ deal in Munich expires in 2025, meaning that Bayern face the prospect of losing him for nothing next year.

More Manchester City stories

Meet the Manchester City coaches behind the GENIUS set-piece corner routine John Stones scored from vs Liverpool

Quiz! Can you name every goalscorer from games between Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Man City?

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gives update after Ederson injury blow vs Liverpool