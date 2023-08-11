Manchester City in talks to sign 'the next 'Eden Hazard': report

Manchester City are reportedly looking to make a move for a Belgian forward who has drawn comparisons with Eden Hazard.

With Riyad Mahrez joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli for £30m this summer, Manchester City have been left trying to find a replacement right-winger as they head into the new season.

Crystal Palace's Michael Olise has been strongly linked in recent weeks, but it seems Pep Guardiola is keen on signing an alternative forward from elsewhere in Europe.

According to The Telegraph, Manchester City are in talks to sign Jeremy Doku from Ligue 1 side Rennes.

The report suggests that Rennes values Doku between £43m and £50m, with the Belgian forward still having two years remaining on his contract. Transfermarkt values the 21-year-old at £25m, though, suggesting Manchester City will have to pay over the odds to bring Doku to the club.

Doku joined Rennes from Anderlecht in 2020, and has since scored 11 goals in 90 appearances for the club. While not a remarkable return, Doku has drawn comparisons to his fellow countryman Eden Hazard.

Powerfully built but relatively small, Doku's dribbling skills and low centre of gravity are reminiscent of the former Chelsea and Real Madrid man. Hazard is also Doku's idol, and has had the opportunity to play with him in Belgium's first-team.

"Whenever I watched football on TV, I really liked watching him and it'll be special to rub shoulders with him for the Red Devils," Doku said about Hazard prior to making his debut for the national team.

"I'm going to pay close attention to him in training, to see how he plays, how he does things."

