Manchester City close to signing wonderkid forward - for FREE: report

Manchester City have one of the best academies in world football and some brilliant youngsters breaking into their first team, but that isn't stopping them from poaching talent from elsewhere.

Pep Guardiola is always an advocate for giving young players in a chance, with Phil Foden, Rico Lewis and Oscar Bobb all handed a chance under the Catalan manager.

But it seems the Manchester City hierarchy have spotted a player not currently on their books who is a future star, and could be about to sign him for free.

Man City youngster Oscar Bobb (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Manchester City are attempting to convince Serbian forward Matija Popovic to sign for them at the end of his Partizan Belgrade contract on December 31, 2023.

AC Milan have been chasing Popovic's signature since October, but he still hasn't signed a deal with the Italian side and could now opt to join Manchester City instead.

Romano suggests that talks are ongoing between Pep Guardiola's side and the teenager's representatives, after Popovic was in attendance to watch Manchester City beat Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League group stages last week.

Popovic has represented the Serbia U17 side on seven occasions (Image credit: Milan Reports)

Capable playing in any attacking position, Popovic is best-suited as a No.9. At 6ft3in, Popovic is a towering presence with great physicality. He also possesses the requisite technical ability to fit in at Manchester City, and is also a prolific goalscorer.

Popovic managed 21 goals in 25 appearances in the Kadetska Liga, Serbia’s youth division, last season, but is still yet to make his senior professional debut. Serbia U17s have also capped him on seven occasions, with Popovic due to turn 18 in less than a month.

Despite that, Manchester City are exploring a free deal for the Serbian, making a move likely - as long as they manage to convince him to head to the Etihad Stadium rather than San Siro in January.

