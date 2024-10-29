Manchester City report: 'Agreement in place' for £60-70m price for world-class striker target

Manchester City want to bring one talented 26-year-old to the club in order to provide competition to Erling Haaland.

City sold Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid in the summer, cashing in on the 24-year-old for a total fee including add-ons thought to be in the region of £81.5m. According to the club's website, Haaland is the only recognised forward at the club.

That could spell trouble given Pep Guardiola's side is in the mix for four trophies once again this season, with rumours already starting to gather regarding a potential partner for the talented Norweigan.

Manchester City target Victor Gyokeres has an agreement to leave for a fair price, as Premier League interest gathers

Sporting star Viktor Gyokeres (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City, along with Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal, are said to have learnt that Sporting hotshot Victor Gyokeres – ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now – will be available for €60-70m (£49-58m) in the summer.

That's according to Florian Plettenberg, who says the Swedish striker has agreed with his employers that he won't be priced out of a move, with the Premier League touted as a potential destination.

Arsenal are also linked with Gyokeres (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Gyokeres already has 14 goals in 14 games for Sporting this season in all competitions, with his manager Ruben Amorim seemingly heading to Manchester United to succeed Erik ten Hag – while Sporting chief Hugo Viana is set to move to City, and could well take Gyokeres with him.

Having enjoyed time in the Championship with Coventry City, Gyokeres is no stranger to the demands the English game brings and is said to be keen on a return to England to further his career.

Speaking on his future last month, Gyokeres told Sport Bladet: "I enjoy Sporting very much, so for me it was no problem to stay.

"But we'll see what happens next window. Of course, you aim to test other leagues and a higher level, but I have no stress."

In FourFourTwo's view, Arsenal or Manchester City looks like the most likely destination for the 26-year-old, with the Gunners' hunt for a standout centre forward well documented.

Mikel Arteta's side are next in Premier League action against Newcastle United this weekend, whilst the Sky Blues travel to Bournemouth.