Manchester City report: Paul Pogba drops hint over next move, after confirming Pep Guardiola talks

Manchester City could be about to launch an outlandish move for Paul Pogba, with the former Manchester United star dropping hints over his next move in football.

The Premier League champions' tough season continued last night with a disastrous collapse at the hands of Ligue 1 counterparts Paris Saint-Germain in the Parc Des Princes. After storming into a 2-0 lead in the second half, Manchester City were beaten 4-2, thanks to a Bradley Barcola masterclass, highlighting several of the problems that have plagued Pep Guardiola's team all season.

With Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic struggling in the centre of the park against Joao Neves and Vitinha, Guardiola's midfield has been questioned since Rodri's unfortunate ACL injury in September. The Sky Blues have already invested in talent this month – but surely bringing in Manchester United's record signing would be extraordinary, even by their standards?

Paul Pogba has spoken with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola – and is now eyeing a return to the top

Pep Guardiola is reportedly a fan of Pogba (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pogba was handed a four-year ban for doping in March 2024, with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) later reducing that to 18 months. In a club statement in November, however, his employers Juventus said that they were terminating his contract, confirming that they would not be re-integrating him into their squad when the ban ended.

The Frenchman has been free to begin training in January, following his ban ending this month – and has now set sights on his next club. Last year, the Manchester Evening News confirmed that Pogba was eyeing a move to the Premier League, with a CaughtOffside report now relaying comments that he wants to play Champions League football at his next club.

Pogba saw his contract terminated at Juventus (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport in October, Pogba confirmed that he spoke to Guardiola when he was a free agent in 2022. The former most expensive player in the world chose to return to Turin in the end, with rumours that City chief Txiki Begiristain had considerable doubts over the deal.

With former Sporting man Hugo Viana now heading recruitment, the “typical City signing” may well have changed – and there is plenty that would appeal to Guardiola about Pogba. An all-round midfield powerhouse at his peak, able to function as a no.6 and a no.8, he could perform a number of midfield roles and has is technically blessed as a passer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

FourFourTwo understands, however, that the boat may have sailed for Pogba signing for City. While a free transfer can't definitively be ruled out, he's only allowed to play from March onwards, with Guardiola needing reinforcements to his team right now – and another Juve star, Douglas Luiz linked.

There is the issue of City's ageing squad, too. Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gundogan are both 34, Kevin De Bruyne is 33 with Stefan Ortega, Ederson, Mateo Kovacic, John Stones, Bernardo Silva all 30. Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji will both turn 30 before the start of next season, too, followed by Jack Grealish's 30th in September.

City have an ageing squad that they're trying to regenerate (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Guardiola has made a concerted effort to address this, bringing in Vitor Reis, Claudio Echeverri and Abdukodir Khusanov – all 20 or younger – with Omar Marmoush, 25, joining, too. It seems unlikely that 31-year-old Pogba would be targeted, unless an incredible deal could be reached.

City take on Chelsea this weekend when Premier League action returns.