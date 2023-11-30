Manchester City report: Premier League trial date set – with huge points deduction expected after Pep Guardiola LEAVES

Manchester City now know when they'll face trial following the Premier League accusing them of 115 counts of breaking financial regulation.

The champions were accused of breaching these laws earlier this year, with these allegations being referred to an independent commission, following a four-year investigation into alleged offences starting from 2009/10.

But though the saga is ongoing – and back in the news following the penalty of a 10-point deduction handed to Everton recently – Manchester City have now been set a timeline that lines up nicely for Pep Guardiola.

Everton fans fly a banner over the Etihad during the Manchester City-Liverpool game to protest against their recent points deduction (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Mail have claimed exclusively that the trial will commence around this time next year.

Though not confirmed, the report says that the six-time Premier League champions could face a big points deduction, using the example of Everton as a barometer.

According to the report, "Those with knowledge of the situation believe that a conclusion may not follow until the end of next season – which is when City boss Pep Guardiola's current contract is due to expire."

Manchester City have been phenomenally successful under Guardiola (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Catalan has previously claimed that he will stick by his employers, even if they are demoted twice into League One, and this week hinted that he has the "energy" to extend his contract.

Since joining City in 2016, Guardiola has only failed to win the league twice and last year picked up a treble.

