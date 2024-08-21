Manchester City report: Private jet booked for shock next signing

Manchester City’s incoming summer transfer business has so far been restricted to just one new signing, with Brazilian winger Savinho arriving from Troyes in a deal worth up to £30million.

Pep Guardiola did not need to make any major moves this summer, given his side won their fourth consecutive Premier League title in May, but Julian Alvarez’s £82million move to Atletico Madrid has opened up a place in the City squad.

The Argentine accounted for 19 goals across all positions last season and these will need to be replaced if City are to claim an unprecedented fifth consecutive Premier League title.

While he is not a like-for-like replacement, City’s move to bring Ilkay Gundogan back to the Etihad is gaining traction, with reports that the German has booked a private jet and will arrive in Manchester on Wednesday tea-time.

That’s according to journalist Carlos Monfort, as per Sport Witness, who adds that Gundogan is ‘already saying goodbye’ to his Barcelona teammates after the club made it clear he could leave in a shock deal that has materialised over the last few days.

Transfer formalities should then be carried out and the deal will be finalised, as Barca look to get him off their wage bill so that they can register new signings, including Dani Olmo, who signed from RB Leipzig this summer.

Ilkay Gundogan during his first Manchester City stint

Gundogan left Manchester City last summer after skippering the side to their historic treble, scoring 11 goals along the way. The 33-year-old is now set to rejoin Guardiola and company on a free transfer.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it is easy to see why Guardiola would welcome Gundogan back, with the midfielder a popular figure among officials, the squad and fans. His leadership abilities could prove vital in the push for yet another Premier League title.

