Manchester City to perform u-turn on signing 'the new Luka Modric': report

Manchester City are looking to backtrack on one of their previous decisions in the transfer window, on a player compared to Luka Modric.

So far this transfer window, things have been relatively quiet for Manchester City. Three players - Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Tommy Doyle and Sergio Gomez - have left, while there haven't been any signings so far.

That could be all set to change in the coming week, though. With Euro 2024 and Copa America both concluding, players will become free to negotiate, allowing Manchester City to burst into life.

According to GiveMeSport, Manchester City are prepared to backtrack on their decision to pull out of the running to sign Dani Olmo, with Pep Guardiola and key figures behind the scenes at the club all still admirers of the Spaniard.

The report suggests that Manchester City's decision has come as a result of Olmo allegedly being interested in signing for City's fierce rivals Manchester United, something the Premier League champions are not prepared to let happen.

Olmo, who has been compared to a young Luka Modric thanks to his silky dribbling and penchant for a long-range shot, has a £52m release clause currently in his RB Leipzig contract that clubs across Europe are considering matching. The clause is due to expire on July 20, though, meaning they'll have to act fast if a deal is to be struck.

Olmo scores at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester City have long kept tabs on Olmo, with discussions even taking place between club officials early in the 2023/24 season during their Champions League group stage clashes. Nothing came of them, though, with interest cooling in the intervening period.

With Manchester United now throwing their hat into the ring for the 26-year-old, Manchester City are prepared to fight for his signature. He's currently on course to be the Euro 2024 Golden Boot winner, and is set to start Sunday's final against England at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Manchester City present the best option for Olmo, due to his style of play and opportunity for success. The reason behind why the club are reviving their interest does seem odd, however, so might need to be taken with a pinch of salt. His £52m release clause is certainly enticing for any side in the Premier League, however.

Olmo has earned comparisons with Modric (Image credit: Getty Images)

