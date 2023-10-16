Manchester City are lining up €75m A-list replacement for Kalvin Phillips, in incredible show of financial strength: report

Manchester City are lining up a "major push" for one of the most exciting players in world football for their midfield.

The Citizens have been without talismanic metronome Rodri in central midfield for three domestic fixtures following the Spaniard's red card against Sheffield United – and lost all three. Kalvin Phillips was left on the bench in favour of teenager Rico Lewis against Arsenal, further suggesting that manager Pep Guardiola doesn't trust him in the biggest fixtures.

With Manchester City pursuing Emirates-bound Declan Rice in the summer, it appears clear that Guardiola would like another defensive midfield option alongside Rodri – and now one transfer guru has claimed that the Treble winners will make a "major push" to sign one from the very top shelf.

Kalvin Phillips looks to be surplus to requirements at Manchester City (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey has linked Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich with a move to the Etihad Stadium, suggesting that the German could be the A-list answer that Guardiola is looking for to solidify his midfield.

“I am told that whether Kimmich is willing to move away from Bayern, that is the main question that is concerning City and others who are interested," Bailey said. "If he does show that willing – then expect a major push.”

VIDEO: How Arsenal FINALLY Beat Manchester City At Their Own Game

Kimmich was originally a right-back before converting into a midfielder later in his career, in a move that mirrored Phillip Lahm, his predecessor at Bayern who worked closely with Guardiola to become a top-level No.6.

Not only could Kimmich improve his game in midfield working under Guardiola at City, he could be used as a full-back on either side, since he has the kind of complete skillset that the Catalan favours for those positions.

Joshua Kimmich is a target for Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 28-year-old is unlikely to come cheap, however. As a fulcrum of Die Roten's side, City may be expected to break Bayern's record for a sale, which currently stands at the €45 million that PSG paid for Lucas Hernandez.

Kimmich is valued at €75m by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester City stories

Rodri recently called for action to be taken to stop European football losing more stars to Saudi Arabia.

Pep Guardiola has discussed his future, teasing Juventus as a potential destination in the future.

Meanwhile, midfielder Bernardo Silva could leave City for a cut-price £50 million due to a special release clause.