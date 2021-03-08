Manchester City transfer news: Barcelona open talks with sought-after Bayern Munich defender David Alaba

New Barcelona president Joan Laporta has already opened talks to sign Bayern Munich’s David Alaba on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

The Austria international announced he will leave the European champions at the end of the season when his contract expires, sparking a fiercely competitive race for his signature.

Barca, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and PSG are among the clubs to have been linked with a move for Alaba.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Laporta met the 28-year-old’s representatives Pini Zahavi and Fali Ramadani in Barcelona last week ahead of the Catalan club’s presidential elections.

Laporta told the pair to wait for a proposal from Barca before making any decisions, and he was subsequently elected as president on Sunday.

City and Real Madrid could provide the toughest competition for the Catalan club, who want to sell Philippe Coutinho to raise funds for a summer transfer campaign.

Laporta hopes to convince Alaba by selling a vision of a sporting project that is going places, as well as offering an attractive lifestyle in Spain.

Alaba, who has been with Bayern since 2008, has scored two goals in 33 appearances for the German giants this season.

