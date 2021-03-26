Manchester City transfer news: Juventus willing to let Adrien Rabiot leave this summer

Juventus are willing to sell Adrien Rabiot for the right price this summer, with Manchester City and Barcelona both assessing their options.

According to Calcio Mercato, Juve are looking to shift Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey when the transfer window reopens as they aim to bring in Manuel Locatelli and Paul Pogba.

To help fund moves for the Sassuolo and Manchester United midfielders, other players will inevitably have to make way.

Rabiot and Ramsey both joined on free transfers in July 2019 but have faced fierce competition for game time in the centre of the pitch.

Andrea Pirlo can also call on Arthur, Weston McKennie and Rodrigo Bentancur, leading to lots of rotation for the reigning Serie A champions.

Rabiot has started Juve’s last five league games, culminating in a 1-0 defeat to Benevento on Sunday that leaves them trailing Inter Milan by 10 points.

Ramsey missed that match through a thigh injury but is far from a guaranteed starter even when fit, as his patchy playing record over the last two years demonstrates.

Crystal Palace and West Ham United are keen to tempt Ramsey back to London, where he spent 10 years of his career as an Arsenal player.

He made more than 350 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners, becoming a fan favourite for his vital contributions to three FA Cup wins.

Rabiot, who had a brief spell in the Manchester City youth system, broke into Paris Saint-Germain’s first team as a teenager.

He proceeded to win plenty of trophies during his time with PSG but it ended on a sour note with disciplinary issues and being forced to train with the reserves once it became clear that he wasn’t going to sign a new contract.

Both players have two years left on their Juve deals but are unsure of a place in the club’s long-term plans.