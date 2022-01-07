Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola plots sensational raid for Real Madrid midfielder

Manchester City will make a sensational swoop for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde this month, with the Uruguayan reportedly unhappy about a lack of playing time under Carlo Ancelotti in recent weeks.

That is according to The Mirror, who believe a big money move could be on the cards in January. Valverde began the season as a mainstay of the Los Blancos team but, after suffering a sprain at the end of October, has seen his opportunities limited by Ancelotti. The 23-year-old, who can play in the centre of midfield as well as wide on the right and also at right back, has informed the La Liga giants that he could be open to a move this month, alerting long-term admirer Pep Guardiola to his availability.

Manchester City are well stocked in midfield as it is, but Guardiola knows he may be forced to push the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez further forward into attack, in the absence of a recognised No.9. This would free up a midfield place for Valverde.

The fact Manchester City remain in the title race, the Champions League and the FA Cup also means a large squad is required if they are to fight on all fronts. Valverde would beef up the midfield, and has the versatility to play in a number of roles.

Valverde joined Real Madrid from Uruguyan side Penarol in 2016, for around £5m, and has since risen through the youth ranks to become a regular in the side, making 122 appearances to date. He appears to be ready to fly the nest, however, and Premier League fans could be seeing him ply his trade in England very soon.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues for £3.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans