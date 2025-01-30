Manchester City wonderkid to have contract 'torn up': report

Manchester City are involved in an extremely active January transfer window...

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola saw his side beat Salford City 8-0 this weekend in the FA Cup
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City have been active in the January transfer window, with four new players all joining the club as Pep Guardiola looks to turn around the club's season.

Omar Marmoush is arguably the only established signing, with the other three all under the age of 21 as Manchester City also start to plan for the future.

Another of the club's wonderkids isn't enjoying such optimism, though, with his contract set to be terminated.

Manchester City loanee Kayky to have Sparta Rotterdam contract 'torn up'

Kayky is on loan at Sparta Rotterdam

Kayky is on loan at Sparta Rotterdam

According to Dutch outlet Voetbal International, Brazilian forward Kayky, who is currently on loan at Sparta Rotterdam from Manchester City, is set to have his contract with the Eredivisie side "torn up".

Kayky moved to Manchester City from Fluminense in January 2022 for €10m, and went onto make three appearances in the first team under Pep Guardiola during the remainder of the 2021/22 season while still only 18. He has since had three loan spells, at Pacos de Ferreira in Portugal, Brazilian side Bahia and now Sparta Rotterdam.

Kayky playing for Manchester City

Kayky playing for Manchester City

After signing for Sparta on a season-long loan at the beginning of 2024/25, injury prevented Kayky from immediately getting up to speed with Sparta Rotterdam. Kayky suffered a serious knee injury while playing for Bahia in July 2023, and returned to parent club Manchester City for rehabilitation.

He eventually made his debut for Sparta Rotterdam in October, with the Dutch side willing to wait for a player with obvious quality get back to full fitness. The 21-year-old, though, has managed just 155 minutes of action in all competitions since, with fitness issues limiting his game time.

Sparta Rotterdam have understandably grown tired with Kayky's lack of availability as a result, and are close to terminating his loan deal early. They've agreed to sign Ajax winger Kristian Hlynsson to replace Kayky, too, who is now no longer part of the club's plans for the rest of the season.

In FourFourTwo's view it's understandable for a club to terminate a loan spell that clearly hasn't worked out, though it's certainly a shame for Kayky. Returning to City and getting back to full fitness before testing himself somewhere else in 2025/26 might actually help his career in the long term, however.

