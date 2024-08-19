Ranked! 5 Italians who struggled in the Premier League

Italians have sometimes struggled to impose themselves on the Premier League

Italy are undoubtedly one of the most successful nations in football, with a rich history of style and success which transcends the game across the globe.

Andrea Pirlo, catenaccio, the San Siro - the Italian contribution to Calcio stretches back as far as any living person can remember, though they haven't always had their own way.

Gianfranco Zola, Gianluca Vialli and Paolo Di Canio have thrived in England over the years, but the same cannot be said about a number of their compatriots, but which five players have struggled the most?

Paolo Di Canio remains a hero at West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Marco Materazzi

Marco Materazzi in action for Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

A World Cup winner, Materazzi is widely regarded as one of the greatest Italians of his generation, as proven during his time at Inter Milan.

However, one ill-fated campaign at Everton has damaged his reputation in England, picking up three red cards in 27 appearances in 1998 as his hot head got the better of him too often.

He was sent back to Italy just one season after arriving in Merseyside and never returned to English football again.

4. Alberto Aquilani

Alberto Aquilani in action for Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aquilani arrived at Liverpool in 2008 for £20 million prompting a heap of excitement and expectation on the shoulders of the former Roma man.

There we undoubted flashes of brilliance during his largely underwhelming spell at Anfield, although he never consistently showed his true class on the pitch.

Repeated loan spells back to Italy preceded a permanent switch to Fiorentina in 2012.

3. Gianluca Scamacca

Gianluca Scamacca (Image credit: Getty)

Arriving for big money and with big hopes, Scamacca's time at West Ham was hampered by niggling injuries and inconsistent performances.

Arriving for £35 million from Sassuolo, Scamacca managed just three league goals before a knee injury kept him out of the final stages of West Ham's historic Europa Conference League success.

He was sold the following summer to Atalanta, where he has since scored 12 goals in 29 games to guide them to last season's Europa League title.

2. Moise Kean

Moise Kean in action for PSG (Image credit: PA)

Kean was, at one point, the most exciting prospect in world football during his early years at Juventus, showing a physical presence and eye for goal way beyond his years.

It was for this reason that his 2019 move to Everton was met with such bemusement - how on earth had they managed to snap up such a talent?

It was quickly revealed that Kean, despite his promise, was not built for the Premier League grabbing four goals in 39 appearances before heading on loan to Paris St Germain and then back to Turin on a permanent basis.

1. Mario Balotelli

Manchester City's Mario Balotelli celebrates by revealing an undershirt bearing the message 'Why always me?' after scoring against Manchester United (Image credit: Alamy)

Harsh given he is the only Italian to ever lift the Premier League trophy, but Balotelli's inconsistent form and off-field issues derailed what once threatened to be an almighty career in England's top flight.

His goal record at Manchester City was impressive, averaging more than a goal every three games during his three years there, however, missed a number of games through suspensions from both the league and the club themselves.

His famous firework incident will live long in the memory, with the Cityzens choosing to cut ties with the player in 2013.

He returned to England a year later with Liverpool, although one goal in 16 appearances probably represents a spell he nor Liverpool fans would like to remember.

