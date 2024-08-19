Ranked! 5 Italians who struggled in the Premier League

By
published

More Italian managers have won Premier League titles than any other nationality - players, though? Just the one...

Gianluca Scamacca stretching for the ball Premier League
Italians have sometimes struggled to impose themselves on the Premier League (Image credit: Getty)

Italy are undoubtedly one of the most successful nations in football, with a rich history of style and success which transcends the game across the globe.

Andrea Pirlo, catenaccio, the San Siro - the Italian contribution to Calcio stretches back as far as any living person can remember, though they haven't always had their own way.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.