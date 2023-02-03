Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag make statement on Mason Greenwood future after police charges dropped
Manchester United are conducting an internal process, and it is unlikely we'll be seeing more of Mason Greenwood until it concludes
Manchester United will conduct an internal review into Mason Greenwood's future at the club, after police charges against the forward were dropped.
The club have not outlined what kind of process they will conduct, how long it will take, or hinted at what the outcome may be.
Greenwood has been suspended by United since he was first arrested on suspicion of rape and assaulting a woman in January 2023.
In a statement released on Thursday night, the club said: "Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.
"The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete."
Speaking publicly for the first time since his arrest over a year ago, Greenwood also commented on the matter, saying: “I am relieved that this matter is now over and I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support. There will be no further comment at this time.”
What has Erik Ten Hag said about Mason Greenwood?
On Friday morning, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag held one of his usual pre-match press conferences, ahead of Saturday's match against Crystal Palace.
He was asked about the Greenwood situation, but declined to comment.
Ten Hag said: "In this moment, I can’t give comment about the process. I can’t say anything about it. I refer to the statement of the club and at this moment I can’t add anything."
Will Mason Greenwood play for Manchester United again?
It is not known whether Mason Greenwood will play for Manchester United again. Given the club's statement, it seems the internal process will likely make a decision on whether to reintroduce him into the squad or not, though the parameters of this review have not been confirmed. Until that decision is made, Greenwood's suspension is likely to continue, and he won't be part of matchday squads or take part in training.
The club's final decision will not necessarily follow that of the police investigation.
How long is left on Mason Greenwood's contract?
Mason Greenwood signed a four-and-a-half year contract extension with Manchester United in January 2021 (opens in new tab), which keeps him at the club until June 2025.
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He plays football regularly, both on grass and artificial surfaces, and has a large, discerning and ever-growing collection of football shirts from around the world.
He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
