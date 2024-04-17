Brazil and Barcelona legend re-registers as a player aged 58 to fulfil family dream

By Joe Mewis
published

Brazil great Romario will be putting back on the boots in order to play alongside his son

Romario in action during the 1994 World Cup
Romario in action during the 1994 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brazil and Barcelona great Romario has confirmed that he has re-registered as a player at the age of 58 to fulfil a dream of playing alongside his son, Romarinho. 

Romario won the 1994 World Cup with Brazil during a player career that originally spanned three decades and saw him score almost 700 goals and turn out for the likes of PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona and Valencia.

