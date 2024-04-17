Brazil and Barcelona legend re-registers as a player aged 58 to fulfil family dream

Brazil and Barcelona great Romario has confirmed that he has re-registered as a player at the age of 58 to fulfil a dream of playing alongside his son, Romarinho.

Romario won the 1994 World Cup with Brazil during a player career that originally spanned three decades and saw him score almost 700 goals and turn out for the likes of PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona and Valencia.

He hung up his boots in November 2009 and would go on to be elected senator for Rio De Janeiro in 2014, but has now confirmed on social media that he has registered as a play for America-RJ, the Rio de Janeiro second-division side where he serves as club president.

While he has confirmed he will not be playing league matches, Romario says he is looking forward to playing alongside his son, Romarinho, who plays for the club.

“Now I’m ready to give my beloved America a hand in a few games and also, of course, to fulfil my dream of sharing the pitch with my son,” he posted on X.

In 2009, Romario made a 22-minute return to action as America-RJ won Rio de Janeiro’s second division, as he moved to honour his late father’s favourite team.

Romario’s career began at Vasco de Gama in 1985, before moving to Europe in 1988. His international career saw him win 70 caps and score 55 goals, while he was voted Fifa’s player of the year in 1994 after netting five times for the Selecao in their USA ’94 triumph.

