Manchester United and Manchester City face Viktor Gyokeres competition from the richest club in the world: report

Viktor Gyokeres' name continues to dominate football headlines.

The Sporting striker - ranked at no.7 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now - remains wanted by some of Europe's top clubs as it appears extremely likely he moves onto pastures new this summer. Just where remains the biggest question of them all.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal all have been linked with a move for the talented 27-year-old but according to new reports, the richest club in the world and now planning a surprise approach of their own in 2025.

Viktor Gyokeres in 'talks' over a summer switch

Victor Gyokeres already has 24 goals in just 21 games this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to information relayed by FootballTransfers.com, Gyokeres and Newcastle United are 'locked in' negotiations as talk of a move to St James' Park begins to take shape.

The Magpies are rumoured to be doing so in case centre forward Alexander Isak moves on during the summer months, given both he and Newcastle have failed to agree upon a contract extension in recent weeks.

Alexander Isak is rumoured to be potentially be on his way out of Newcastle United (Image credit: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images))

The report also states that Gyokeres likes the fact he will be guaranteed regular football at Newcastle, whereas there is a risk he won't at Manchester United, Manchester City or Arsenal either.

However, contrasting reports from Sky in Germany say Manchester United have made 'concrete talks' with the former Coventry City man's representatives but outgoings are needed at Old Trafford first.

Gyokeres has been liked heavily with a move to the Red Devils given former Sporting boss Ruben Amorim recently took over at the club and is still unsure about his attacking options in Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

"He probably has some strikers there already, so we'll see," Gyokeres told Fotboll Skanalen when asked about his future recently. "No, he hasn't [asked me to join him]. It's fun but nothing I attach any importance to because it's talk and nothing concrete.

"I want to finish this season at Sporting. I love it here. We will see [about a new club] when the time comes. I want to play, that's crucial, and there will be also other factors."

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems plausible to presume Gyokeres will move on in 2025 but to where remains the biggest mystery of them all. We wouldn't rule Arsenal out of the question just yet, with their need for a natural out-and-out striker larger than most at present.