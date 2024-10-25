Manchester United are the 108th-best team in European competition this season, after their three games so far

Manchester United are continuing to stare down the barrel.

Yet another winless matchday in the Europa League has left even more questions being asked of Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils travel to West Ham United this weekend, in what many feel is another must-win game.

Strangely, right-back Noussair Mazraoui started the game in the number ten role, with natural forward Amad Diallo left on the bench. Without captain Bruno Fernandes, who was suspended for the tie with Fenerbahce, a disjointed feeling was clearly running through the side.

Manchester United are now the 108th-best team in European competition this season

According to data from UEFA's co-efficient ranking system, the Red Devils are now ranked 108th in Europe after their three draws so far in the Europa League this season.

Held by FC Twente, FC Porto and Fenerbahce, Ten Hag's side have just five Europa League games left this season and are in desperate need of a win to turn their fortunes around.

Aston Villa are currently top of England's overall ranking, as supplied by UEFA. Unai Emery's side are still unbeaten so far, having seen off Young Boys, Bayern Munich and Bologna already.

Liverpool and Manchester City are just behind, having also failed to lose so far this season in Europe. Arsenal are ranked joint sixth.

Staggeringly, Sparta Praha leads the way in 1st position overall in Europe this season, with Lille from Ligue 1 in second spot.

England does have the most co-efficient points with 8.571 at present, mainly due to having seven teams currently competing in European competitions overall.

“We should have won this game but, in the end, we know that it’s a tough atmosphere here, so we take a point," said Ten Hag after his side drew 1-1 in Istanbul.

"So from two tough away games [also against FC Porto], we take two points and now we have two games at Old Trafford [in the Europa League]. We have to win if we want to progress in Europe.”

In FourFourTwo's view, Manchester United are probably at the right level in terms of their European endeavours this season, having proved last year they are not quite a Champions League team.

Whether that changes in the not-so-distant future, who knows, but a win against PAOK next time out might help to settle supporters' nerves.