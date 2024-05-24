Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag dismisses claims he is preparing for exit after FA Cup final

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has dismissed claims he is preparing for an exit after this weekend's FA Cup final.

The Red Devils are set to take on crosstown rivals Manchester City on Saturday in a repeat of last season's showpiece event at Wembley Stadium.

With Europa League qualification up for grabs, Manchester United have been boosted by the return of several first-team players ahead of their crunch clash with City.

WATCH | Why Man United's Biggest Problem Is... Erik Ten Hag

It has been a season of disappointment for the Red Devils as a whole, having posted an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Injuries have severely hampered their progress on the pitch, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both missing huge chunks of the season at full-back.

But Ten Hag remained positive as he spoke to the media at Carrington earlier today, insisting he isn't preparing to say goodbye come the summer.

"I have nothing to say," began the Dutchman when probed on a question regarding his future.

"Just focusing on the job I have to do and that is [to] first win the game on Saturday and then the project, keep going with the project."

Manchester United can secure Europa League qualification with victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having claimed the Carabao Cup as his piece of silverware last season, Ten Hag is bidding to make it two trophies in two years at Old Trafford.

With making an impact crucial to how he is perceived, the 54-year-old also added how he sees Saturday's final as yet another step in his hopes for success as Manchester United boss

"I came here to win trophies," added Ten Hag.

"Saturday [is] the next opportunity and we achieved this, we earned this opportunity as a team and now we have to go for it and in the same time in the last two years

"Of course, after every season you review it and we will see where we are in the project, things we have to change, we spoke lately about it, very good things, players coming up, values coming up and on Saturday we have a big opportunity to win the next trophy."

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag at Carrington. (Image credit: Getty Images)

