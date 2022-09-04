Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hails Marcus Rashford & Antony after Arsenal win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has hailed Antony and Marcus Rashford for their role in the 3-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Antony, signed from Ajax last week for a fee in the region of £81.3 million, marked his debut with a goal as he fired Ten Hag's side into the lead after 35 minutes.

Rashford got the assist for that goal and the England forward went on to seal the win with two goals in the second half after Bukayo Saka had levelled for the Gunners on the hour.

"They both played great, a continual threat," Ten Hag said after the game.

"I know our offensive is really strong - they are creative and have speed. This is the first time they have played together and this performance is great to see."

United's win was their fourth in a row after losing the first two games – at home to Brighton and away to Brentford – in the Premier League this season.

Ten Hag's side are now up to fifth, having beaten both Liverpool and Arsenal, and are only three points behind the Gunners – still top despite Sunday's loss – in the table.