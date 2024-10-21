Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag makes a telling admission over his job with comical response

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag produced a telling admission when asked about his current position at Old Trafford.

The 51-year-old has faced continuing pressure after the Red Devils slowing start to the season but did relieve some of that strain with victory over Brentford this weekend. Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund helped United to win 2-1 at Old Trafford.

With a huge game to come against Fenerbahce in midweek, pressure will again no doubt be ramped up on Ten Hag's position should his side fail to win in Turkey. But the former Ajax boss was in a relatively good mood when asked on the matter recently.

Erik ten Hag tells journalist he should try and deal with the pressure his job brings, ahead of Fenerbahce clash

Erik ten Hag suggested one journalist should try a day in his shoes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking at the Football Writers’ Association dinner in Manchester, Ten Hag asked SunSport journalist Neil Custis if he would like to try and work as Manchester United boss for a day.

Custis is known for his bold takes, but has covered Manchester United for many a year and is often caught up criticising the Dutchman, especially given his form over the last few weeks.

Jose Mourinho will face his old club Manchester United in midweek (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I just spoke with one friend of mine in Germany. He said ‘Maybe you have to suggest one of the football writers to change jobs for two weeks…’,” which then prompted a comment in the audience from Custis.

“So I have a good trip to Istanbul. Really relaxing, you [fancy] facing Jose?" responded Ten Hag, as he probed the question to Custis. “I’ll leave it in your hands," responded the Sun reporter.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Manchester United are yet to win in the Europa League this season, having drawn both games thus far against FC Twente and Porto respectively.

"At United, we are just in the season," added Ten Hag at the FWA event. "We are in the start. It was not a good start. We know that and we are not happy but we were happy yesterday, we have a win and a comeback. But it's just one win.

Why Matthijs De Ligt Is A Game Changer For Ten Hag's Man United

"If you want to win trophies, you have to do it continually and need good performances and a hard job throughout the season. We also know trophies are not won in autumn, not in winter, not even in spring.

"It's when you get into April and May. Our job is to get the team winning throughout all the season but, especially, in the end of the season. Then we have to make sure we develop a team that are ready to win trophies."