Manchester United lead push to increase Football League solidarity payments after Bury’s demise

The two-time FA Cup winners were kicked out on Tuesday following the late collapse of a takeover deal, with owner Steve Dale failing to convince authorities that he could pay off creditors.

It marked the first time since 1992 that a team has been ejected from the League, and the Daily Mail reports that top-flight sides are now looking into offering larger payments.

As things stand, Premier League teams pay Championship counterparts £4.5 million per season, while League One teams receive £675,000 and League Two sides £460,000.

Those payments were reduced for the first time this year as a result of the value of the Premier League’s domestic TV rights dropping, but an increase is now being seriously considered by senior figures at some of England’s biggest clubs.

Manchester United are said to be one of those teams and have shown willingness to review the payments after the demise of Bury and Bolton’s financial struggles.

