Manchester United close to agreeing deal for star Gary Neville called a 'shining light': report

Manchester United are in advanced negotiations for a key deal ahead of the January transfer window - with Gary Neville a big fan in particular.

While Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho were left out of the first team squad completely in Mancheter United's comeback win against Manchester City on Sunday, one star in Ruben Amorim's side caught Neville's eye.

Hailing Amad Diallo a "shining light" for Manchester United, Neville heaped the praise on the left-footed forward. But while his contract is due to expire at the end of the season, Manchester United are working to ensure they don't lose him for nothing.

Manchester United wanting to tie Amad Diallo down to long-term contract

Amad has emerged as a real star this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

And according to ESPN, Manchester United are close to agreeing a new contract with Amad following a great start to life under Ruben Amorim.

Though Manchester United had the option of an extra year to extend the Ivorian's current deal beyond the end of the season, they've instead opted to tie him down to a long-term deal following impressive performances.

Man United players celebrate his winner against Man City (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

The report suggests that Manchester United discussed renewing Amad's contract extremely early into Amorim's tenure at Old Trafford, viewing the 22-year-old as a key player for both the present and the future.

Amad signed for Manchester United in a deal worth £37m in 2020, while still only 18-years-old. Though he's had to wait for his time in the first team, spending time on loan at Rangers and Sunderland to get up to speed and learn about the intensity of British football, he's now thriving.

After eventually breaking his way into the first team under Erik ten Hag, Amad scored a famous goal last season in the FA Cup quarter-finals against Liverpool. Amorim has been particularly impressed with his ability, too, starting him in five of his seven games in charge so far.

In FourFourTwo's view, getting Amad tied down to a long-term deal is absolutely essential business, especially considering the player he could eventually grow into while playing under the Portuguese boss. He's still extremely young and has an especially bright future, and might just prove the catalyst for a shift in fortunes at Old Trafford.