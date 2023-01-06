Manchester United complete loan signing of Jack Butland from Crystal Palace

Manchester United have signed Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

Red Devils gaffer Erik ten Hag made no secret of his desire to sign a backup goalkeeper after Newcastle United recalled Martin Dubravka, who had been on loan since the summer. Man United still have former academy product and Burnley stopper Tom Heaton to call upon as a third-choice.

Butland has been with Crystal Palace since 2020 but is yet to play a game this season. He has nine England caps.

"This is an amazing club and one that I am now proud to represent," said Butland, 29. "I've played against David de Gea and represented England alongside Tom Heaton; they are top-class keepers, and I am relishing the opportunity to compete alongside and support them as team-mates.

Erik explains why @JackButland_One was an important signing as the Reds continue to challenge on multiple fronts

"There is a lot that this group can achieve this season and I'm excited to play my part in helping everyone to reach these ambitions."

Former Stoke 'keeper Butland has made 87 appearances in the Premier League to date and was part of Gareth Southgate's squad at the 2018 World Cup.

John Murtough, United football director, said, "Jack is an excellent goalkeeper with great experience throughout his career. His mentality and personality will be a real asset to our superb group of goalkeepers and the whole squad."