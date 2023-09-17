Manchester United OUTCAST Jadon Sancho wanted by Barcelona: report

Barcelona are reportedly weighing up a January move to take Jadon Sancho on loan from Manchester United.

Sancho's Old Trafford future remains uncertain, with the England forward training separately from the Man United first team after his recent spat with manager Erik ten Hag.

The 23-year-old reacted furiously to being left out of United's squad for their defeat at Arsenal earlier this month due to what Ten Hag saw as sub-par training performance, claiming that he had been made a 'scapegoat' for some time.

Sancho remained absent from the matchday 18 as Man United lost 3-1 at home to Brighton on Saturday in their first game back after the international break.

It remains to be seen whether he will play for the club again and, according to SPORT, Barcelona are keeping tabs on the former Borussia Dortmund star's situation with a view to potentially signing him on loan in the New Year.

Dortmund themselves have also been linked with a loan approach for Sancho, who joined United from the German giants for £73m in the summer of 2021.

The ex-Manchester City youth player still has three years left to run on his contract at Old Trafford, but Man United would do well to generate anything close to the fee they paid given Sancho's lacklustre two years in England.

In 58 Premier League appearances to date, Sancho has managed just 15 goal contributions (nine goals, six assists).

It's a far cry from his stunning record at Dortmund, where he averaged a goal involvement per game in the Bundesliga.

