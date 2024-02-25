Manchester United considering eyebrow-raising move for former Chelsea flop: report

Manchester United have been linked with an eyebrow-raising summer move for Luton Town’s Ross Barkley.

The Sun report that new 25% owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and right-hand man Sir Dave Brailsford has an affinity for the former England midfielder that dates back to his spell with their French club Nice.

Once regarded as one of the hottest prospects in English football, Barkley bursting onto the scene with Everton and earning his first of 33 England caps as a teenager.

But Barkley was never able to translate his talents onto the bigger stage after making the move to Chelsea for a hefty fee in 2018, finding himself a marginalised figure and going out on loan to Aston Villa in 2020/21.

Barkley spent a season with Nice in 2022/23 after being released by Chelsea by mutual consent, and joined current club Luton as a free agent in the summer.

He has had a happier time of it at Kenilworth Road, particularly in the past few months, registering three goals and three assists in his past 11 Premier League appearances to help the Hatters to an improved run of form that has given them hope of avoiding the drop.

Still just 30 years old, there may still be time for Barkley to enjoy a late-career renaissance, and those Sun reports suggest United may be willing to give him that chance.

They add that if Luton were to go down this season, it may allow United to acquire his services at a cut-price rate.

Sir Jim’s partial takeover of United was completed earlier this month and he is believed to have ambitious plans to turn the club’s fortunes around after a decade of under-achievement.

More Manchester United stories

Erik ten Hag has backed Man United's decision not to sign a striker in the January transfer window after Rasmus Hojlund was ruled out through injury

Meanwhile, Roy Keane and Wayne Rooney have recounted a hilarious story from their time together at Old Trafford

And Marcus Rashford continues to be linked with a stunning summer move to PSG