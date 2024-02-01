Manchester United could be in store for busy deadline day, reveals transfer insider

Manchester United are still eyeing one or two transfer deals before the winter window closes.

That is according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has issued an update on United's position ahead of the 11pm deadline on Thursday.

It has been a quiet window at Old Trafford up to now, with no new incomings at the time of writing.

United are aware of the need to comply with the Premier League's financial rules, but there could still be enough room in the budget for a late move for a transfer target.

There have been calls for the club to bring in another striker, especially with Anthony Martial out injured, and United have not ruled out a potential addition before the market closes for business.

"Manchester United have been offered multiple opportunities in the final opportunities," Romano said.

"They have many names on the table but names like Martin Braithwaite, Hugo Ekitike, who is still on the market at PSG, but also Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting. But nothing is heading in that direction.

“They’re keeping Amad Diallo in their squad. The plan there is quite clear. These players who have been offered to Man Utd are not priorities.”

“I’m hearing new stories on [Stuttgart striker] Serhou Guirassy as a potential target, but from what I’m hearing, the release clause for him in the January transfer window has expired.

"It’s no longer valid. So in case Man United, Chelsea or any other club want to active the option now, it would be almost impossible because the player is staying with Stuttgart and the clause is not valid.

"€17.5m was the clause but no one was able to trigger the clause and sign the player. The rumours we’re hearing in the last hours are not going in the correct direction.”

Erik ten Hag's team return to Premier League action against Wolves on Thursday night.

