Manchester United: Could Mauricio Pochettino bring Kieran Trippier to Old Trafford with him?

Manchester United are keen on Mauricio Pochettino becoming new manager - posing a potential link back to Kieran Trippier.

United were linked with Trippier over the summer transfer window, as they searched for a right-back to compete with Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Eventually, they reportedly agreed terms with Trippier himself - but didn't meet Atletico's asking price for the England international.

The 31-year-old's contract at the Wanda Metropolitano expires in 2023. With a year to go next summer, Atletico Madrid might want to sell him to prevent him from leaving for free.

Pochettino has worked with Trippier before and is aware of his qualities from their time together at Tottenham. The ex-Burnley star replaced Kyle Walker for him at White Hart Lane, leaving the summer before Pochettino was sacked for Jose Mourinho.

With Trippier's future now up in the air, he would no doubt welcome a return to the Premier League - especially under a manager who he's played for in the past.

Pochettino's work with full-backs has been well-noted, too.

The Argentinian helped develop Walker, Trippier, Danny Rose and Ben Davies during his time at Tottenham, as the full-back positions became a source of strength for Spurs. At PSG, he's worked with Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes, both of which were acquisitions during the summer under his watch.

While at Southampton, he even worked with Luke Shaw - who has credited Pochettino with helping him play some of his best football.