Manchester United 'don't want' summer signing, with January move on cards: report

Manchester United are ready to admit a colossal mistake in the transfer market and move one player on that they only signed over the summer.

The Red Devils have had a difficult start to the season, with an injury crisis continuing, form stuttering and Erik ten Hag under pressure – with Eddie Howe and Graham Potter favourites to take his job. Owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe committed significant investment over the summer into the squad – and it's not bearing fruit just yet.

Ratcliffe had a reputation at Nice for being quick to act to cast away signings if they weren't working. Now, he could be about to do the same thing at Old Trafford.

Manchester United to put a new face on the market already?

Manchester United's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe can be ruthless in the market (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United spent big in the summer. Joshua Zirkzee was first through the door from Bologna, before Leny Yoro was acquired in an eye-catching move from Lille.

Bayern Munich pair, Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui joined next, before Manuel Ugarte was signed. Only really De Ligt and Mazraoui, however, have featured regularly, with Yoro sidelined since preseason, Ugarte a late window purchase and Zirkzee competing for a starting spot with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund.

Joshua Zirkzee has struggled at United thus far (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Italian journalist Carlo Pellegati, however, Zirkzee's United career may be in danger already. SpazioMilan have relayed comments from his YouTube channel, in which he's claimed that the Dutchman is lost and “unwanted” in Manchester.

“Zirkzee had made it clear that he wasn’t ready for the Premier League, he wanted Milan,” Pellegati said. “Today Zirkzee is an uncomfortable player.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Zirkzee should be taken on loan in January, they’ll [Manchester United] give him to you. Next year there will still be some things to see in attack. Think of an attack with Pulisic, Leao, Zirkzee and Morata. With Zirkzee the enthusiasm would return to the fans.”

This is the second time that Zirkzee has been linked with a January loan. In FourFourTwo's opinion, however, such talk is nothing more than wishful thinking from the Italian press.

VIDEO Why Thomas Tuchel Is PERFECT For England

The 23-year-old is part of a long-term project at United and will not be turfed out at the first sign of trouble. The continued uncertainty over Ten Hag's position of manager only further strengthens the idea that Zirkzee will be given at least a full season, as an incoming manager might want to use him a little more.

The striker is worth €50 million, as per Transfermarkt. His contract at United runs until 2029.