Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag proved RIGHT, as injury cost is revealed

Manchester United slumped to their worst-ever showing in the Premier League last season as an eighth-placed finish came as yet another milestone in the gradual post-Ferguson decline over the past decade.

The Red Devils would have missed out on European qualification altogether were it not for their success in the FA Cup, while eyebrows were once again raised after finishing bottom of their Champions League group behind both FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Erik ten Hag managed to keep hold of his job over the summer, although a poor start to the new season has seen him face fresh questions regarding his immediate future.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has had a number of big decisions to make so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United injury crisis cost revealed

Ten Hag's side suffered the second-worst record for injuries in the Premier League last season behind only Newcastle United, something the Dutchman regularly cited as a reason for his side's struggles.

Fitness issues resulted in over 30 different defensive line-up combinations over the season leading to a record-breaking year for all the wrong reasons defensively.

Andre Onana's first campaign was jeopardised by defensive instability (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report by journalist Henry Winter, the Red Devils shelled out more than any other club on wages for injured players over the past 12 months, offering evidence to ten Hag's claims that this summer's squad building has been deeply affected by the issues.

£33.1m was spent on players unavailable for selection last season at Old Trafford as stated in the report Winter cited, while the 915 separate injuries suffered by players across the league cost teams a whopping £265.6m in collective wages.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The report claims that Manchester United, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Liverpool all suffered a considerably higher volume of injuries than the Premier League average, while Wolves and Crystal Palace are the only sides to consistently find themselves below the average over the past four seasons.

The report comes amid a feud between players and governing bodies which continues to grow with each new injury, brought into the spotlight by Rodri's season-ending incident just days after calling for fewer games each season.

VIDEO: Why Sven's England Should Have Won The World Cup

Manchester United's injury issues continue to rage on in the early parts of this season, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's absences leaving the Red Devils without a recognised left back, while Leny Yoro's highly anticipated debut has been pushed back a number of months for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Red Devils currently sit top of the injuries table alongside Arsenal with 10 different issues each, according to Premier League Injuries, although it remains to be seen how much longer the Dutch manager will be able to rely on his favourite get-out-of-jail free card.