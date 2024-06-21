Manchester United preparing to enter the race for Joshua Zirkzee amid agent wrangle: report

By
published

Manchester United are facing stiff competition in their pursuit of the Netherlands' international

Joshua Zirkzee
Joshua Zirkzee (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have been dealt a further headache in their pursuit of forward Joshua Zirkzee. The Red Devils are looking to move quickly in the summer window with a statement of intent by recruiting the Bologna forward.

Currently in Germany with the Netherlands on international duty at Euro 2024, the 23-year-old is wanted by other clubs in Serie A and INEOS are keen to agree to deal before their Italian competitors.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has delivered his latest take on the situation, explaining how AC Milan still lead the race to sign him, but how it remains to be seen whether Zirkzee wishes to stay in Italy next season or link up with his Dutch counterpart Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few.