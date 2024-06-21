Manchester United preparing to enter the race for Joshua Zirkzee amid agent wrangle: report

Manchester United have been dealt a further headache in their pursuit of forward Joshua Zirkzee. The Red Devils are looking to move quickly in the summer window with a statement of intent by recruiting the Bologna forward.

Currently in Germany with the Netherlands on international duty at Euro 2024, the 23-year-old is wanted by other clubs in Serie A and INEOS are keen to agree to deal before their Italian competitors.



Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has delivered his latest take on the situation, explaining how AC Milan still lead the race to sign him, but how it remains to be seen whether Zirkzee wishes to stay in Italy next season or link up with his Dutch counterpart Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

"The situation with Joshua Zirkzee's future at Bologna remains open at the moment as we keep confirming that AC Milan are the front runners in the race, despite reports out of Italy today that they are exploring alternatives," he recently told CaughtOffside.

"They have an agreement on the contract and on the salary, but still not on the commissions for the player's agent. Milan have this match point for Zirkzee but there is still no agreement with the agent of the player.

"Milan want to pay the release clause in the Dutch striker’s contract, which is set at €40m, but it still depends on the player."

Joshua Zirkzee scored 12 goals as Bologna qualified for next season's UEFA Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Transfermarkt, the former Bayern Munich star is valued at £42 million, with Manchester United hoping to secure a deal for something closer to his £34 million release clause.

It is a deal that realistically makes a lot of sense for the Red Devils to complete, after Anthony Martial's exit this summer. Rasmus Hojlund is in desperate need of a striker to back him up and with Ten Hag's men having qualified for the UEFA Europa League, the Dane is going to need to be rested at stages next season.

Zirkzee's qualities are there for all to see. His neat footwork and dribbling, combined with a tidy eye for goal make him one of Europe's most promising up-and-coming forwards.

