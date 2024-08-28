Manchester United are NOT actively pursuing linked star, as Manuel Ugarte deal edges closer: report
Manchester United's sale of Scott McTominay means Erik ten Hag will finally get his man in PSG star Manuel Ugarte
Manchester United will not re-enter the market for another option, who has been touted ahead of transfer deadline day.
The Red Devils are set to confirm the capture of Manuel Ugarte on Thursday, with the PSG star having completed his medical at Carrington on Wednesday. Media duties have also been fulfilled, with Scott McTominay's exit also expected to be confirmed on Thursday.
Ugarte's arrival will take Manchester United's summer arrivals to five after the capture of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazaraoui already this summer. A move for Raheem Sterling is yet to be torn up, with a swap deal including Jadon Sancho also mooted.
According to The Independent, Manchester United are not looking to bring wantaway Chelsea star Ben Chilwell to the club, despite reports in the media over the past week. The former Leicester City is the next name to have been told he has no future at Stamford Bridge.
Chilwell, 27, has endured a difficult 18 months with the Blues, having suffered repeat injuries that hindered his progress under former boss Mauricio Pochettino. He started just nine Premier League games in 2023/24 and Marc Cucurella has seemingly established himself as the club's number-one choice at left-back this term.
A left-back addition had been touted given both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are both still out of action for United. Shaw and Malacia are both currently training away from the first team, as well as Victor Lindelof. Leny Yoro is also expected to be out of action until December after undergoing surgery on a metatarsal injury.
“We will see. We have a squad and I hope we will have a squad with double positioning,” said Ten Hag recently. “When we go into the season after 1 September, then that also means you can't select all the players for a game. But we need all the players throughout the season because this will be a season of survival of the fittest.
“We have to manage it but also the attitude of the players is important. Sometimes they will be disappointed but they have to deal with it. You don't win with 11, you win as a squad.
“The prizes are decided next May so, until then, we need all the players in the squad and we need a high level of high motivation. That is not an expectation, it is a demand from the club and the manager. It is the squad over everything and that will always be more important than just one individual.”
