Manchester United are NOT actively pursuing linked star, as Manuel Ugarte deal edges closer: report

Manchester United's sale of Scott McTominay means Erik ten Hag will finally get his man in PSG star Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United are edging ever closer to a deal for Manuel Ugarte
Manchester United will not re-enter the market for another option, who has been touted ahead of transfer deadline day.

The Red Devils are set to confirm the capture of Manuel Ugarte on Thursday, with the PSG star having completed his medical at Carrington on Wednesday. Media duties have also been fulfilled, with Scott McTominay's exit also expected to be confirmed on Thursday.

