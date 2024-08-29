Manchester United make offer to Raheem Sterling, as squad role revealed: report

By
published

Manchester United have been linked with the England winger after he was sidelined by Chelsea

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling
Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United emerged as a potential landing spot for Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling earlier this week

The England winger has found himself sidelined at Stamford Bridge this month after he was dropped from new manager Enzo Maresca’s squad for the opening game of the Premier League season before losing his squad number to new signing Pedro Neto.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.