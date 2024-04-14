Manchester United identify ideal Rasmus Hojlund partner, in controversial England international: report

Manchester United have reportedly identified a strike partner for Rasmus Hojlund, with the Red Devils understood to be targeting an England international to bolster their attack this summer.

United have had their problems in 2023/24 and attack is a big concern, with Erik ten Hag's side struggling for goals in an up-and-down campaign.

Following Sir Jim Ratcliffe's partial takeover in February and a fresh focus on football operations from the INEOS owner, the 13-time Premier League winners will look to improve recruitment in the summer.

Ivan Toney in action for Brentford in April 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A strike partner for Rasmus Hojlund is thought to be top priority for the Red Devils and a number of names from across Europe have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

But according to The Express, United are set to bring in an established Premier League player and England international to help Hojlund.

Brentford forward Ivan Toney is reportedly a top target for United, having recently returned from an eight-month ban for breaches of the FA's betting rules.

Toney has netted 72 goals in 137 games for Brentford across all competitions and the England international is expected to leave the west London club this summer.

The 28-year-old has also attracted interest from a number of other Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham, which could spark a bidding war for the striker this summer.

Following his ban, Toney has played just 13 times for the Bees this term, scoring four goals.

Toney, who is out of contract in 2025, is reportedly valued at £100 million by Brentford.

