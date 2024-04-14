Manchester United identify ideal Rasmus Hojlund partner, in controversial England international: report

By Ben Hayward
published

Manchester United have reportedly identified a partner for Rasmus Hojlund in attack as the Red Devils step up summer plans

Rasmus Hojlund in action for Manchester United against Brentford in October 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly identified a strike partner for Rasmus Hojlund, with the Red Devils understood to be targeting an England international to bolster their attack this summer.

United have had their problems in 2023/24 and attack is a big concern, with Erik ten Hag's side struggling for goals in an up-and-down campaign.

