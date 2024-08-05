Manchester United in talks for TWO Champions League stars: report

By
published

Manchester United could be eyeing another double swoop after sealing moves for Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United made a big splash in the transfer window last month when they sealed deals for Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee and French defender Leny Yoro.

The £90million double swoop addressed two key areas for the club who are looking to bounce back from an eighth-place Premier League finish last season, but more signings are expected before the window shuts at the end of the month. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.